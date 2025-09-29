Over 200m passenger train trips expected during holiday

10:32, September 29, 2025 By LUO WANGSHU ( Chinadaily.com.cn

More than 219 million passenger train trips are expected during the National Day and Mid-Autumn holiday travel rush, with the busiest day forecast for Wednesday, according to the China State Railway Group, the national railway operator.

The railway rush, which will begin on Monday and end on Oct 10, is expected to see 13,000 passenger train trips every day.

With this year's holidays combined into an eight-day break, travel demand is high for tourism, family visits, and student trips, the company said on Sunday.

Long-distance travel will peak at the start and end of the holiday, while medium- and short-distance trips are busier in the middle. Popular cities include Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou in Guangdong province.

As of Sunday, more than 90 million tickets had already been sold through the official train ticket booking system 12306 platform. Rail authorities are adding capacity with new high-speed lines, night trains, and extra sleeper services.

Tourism trains are also running, offering family trips, study tours, heritage tours, and wellness journeys. Branded services such as the "Panda Express" and "New Oriental Express" link scenic spots, cultural sites, and local cuisine. International trains to Laos, Mongolia, Russia, and Vietnam provide convenient cross-border travel.

To cater to the increasing passenger demand, stations have added extra staff members, security lanes, and volunteers, and festive cultural activities will be held at select stations and onboard trains.

