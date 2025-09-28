China forecasts average of 2 million border crossings over upcoming holiday

September 28, 2025

A border police officer checks a passenger's documents at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to record an average of 2 million daily border crossings during the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, authorities said Sunday.

According to the National Immigration Administration (NIA), ports nationwide are bracing for a surge in inbound and outbound trips between Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, with traffic peaks projected on Oct. 1 and Oct. 6.

The NIA noted that this year's coinciding holidays, together with favorable policies such as visa-free entry and the resumption of flights, have fueled robust demand for cross-border travel.

To cope with the surge, the administration has instructed border inspection authorities across the country to step up monitoring of travel flows and port operations, and to coordinate with other departments to ensure safe, efficient, and smooth customs clearance.

