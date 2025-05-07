China reports income growth of commercial performances in May Day holiday

Xinhua) 16:06, May 07, 2025

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China witnessed steady growth in both ticket sales and audience numbers for commercial performances across the country during this year's May Day holiday, which spanned from May 1 to 5, according to the Association of Performing Arts.

Latest data released by the association showed that a total of 33,500 commercial performances were staged nationwide during the holiday period, excluding those held at entertainment venues.

Remarkably, ticket sales amounted to 2.16 billion yuan (about 300 million U.S. dollars), representing a year-on-year increase of 3.6 percent.

The audience count reached 10.32 million, indicating a marginal growth of 0.47 percent compared to the same period of last year. The figures underscore the sustained popularity and appeal of live performances in China.

The association highlighted that the holiday performances presented in professional theaters encompassed a diverse range of genres, including drama, musicals, acrobatics, and traditional Chinese operas.

Furthermore, large-scale commercial performances, such as music festivals with an audience exceeding 5,000 people, generated impressive box office revenue of 1.21 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.12 percent.

Performances at scenic spots also played a pivotal role in elevating the tourism experience.

Ticket sales for large and medium-sized tourism-related performance projects nationwide amounted to 685 million yuan during the holiday, representing a year-on-year surge of 9.08 percent. The number of audience members also increased by 6.11 percent year on year, reaching 5.58 million, as stated by the association.

