China sees surge in return trips on last day of May Day holiday
An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows traffic flows on Jiangyin grand bridge on Beijing-Shanghai expressway. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
Passengers wave to their friends and family at Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Passengers disembark at Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)
Passengers disembark at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows vehicles running on a section of Shanghai-Wuhan expressway in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)
Passengers wait for ticket checks at Fuyang West Railway Station in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)
Passengers prepare to get on a train at Qinhuangdao Railway Station in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)
Passengers disembark at Jinhua Railway Station in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows traffic flows on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)
