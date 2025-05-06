China sees surge in return trips on last day of May Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:18, May 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows traffic flows on Jiangyin grand bridge on Beijing-Shanghai expressway. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

Passengers wave to their friends and family at Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Passengers disembark at Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

Passengers disembark at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2025 shows vehicles running on a section of Shanghai-Wuhan expressway in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

Passengers wait for ticket checks at Fuyang West Railway Station in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

Passengers prepare to get on a train at Qinhuangdao Railway Station in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)

Passengers disembark at Jinhua Railway Station in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows traffic flows on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 5, 2025. On the last day of the May Day holiday, a peak in return trips was observed nationwide. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

