China rolls out red carpet for tourists during May Day holiday

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Free coconuts at the airport, free parking in government buildings, and even a tourism official opening her own home to stranded travelers -- during the past May Day holiday, local governments in China put on their "VIP guest" mode, offering visitors not just sights to see, but warm, human-centered gestures.

At Sanya's airport, train station, night markets and tourist sites, visitors were handed free coconuts, a simple but sunny welcome to Hainan's tropical charm.

For many tourists, that first sip of cool, sweet coconut water literally became their very first taste of this popular tropical destination in southern Hainan. Tourist Liu Wenwen was so impressed that upon arrival she exclaimed, "It's so refreshing! The coconut is as sweet as the city itself."

Xuan'en, a small county in Hubei Province and home to just 100,000 residents, witnessed a tourist influx of over 650,000 within the first three days of the holiday.

When four visitors couldn't find a hotel room, they ended up spending the night somewhere truly unexpected: the home of the county's culture and tourism chief, Wang Jufang.

Working late that night, Wang got word that four travelers had called the local hotline in distress, as there were no rooms left anywhere in town. Without hesitation, Wang handed the key to her apartment in the county to a colleague and told her to make the guests comfortable. She then spent the night in her old house outside the county.

"I figured if I were in a strange town with no place to sleep, I'd be anxious too," she said.

The tourists left without ever meeting their host, but they watered her plants and tidied the house before they left.

Official data shows that a record 314 million domestic trips were made during the five-day May Day holiday, marking a 6.4 percent increase from last year. As domestic travel surged, hospitality extended far beyond drinks and beds.

For the ever-growing number of self-driving tourists, finding a place to park can make or break a holiday. In cities like Suzhou, Jingmen, and Xianyang, tens of thousands of parking spaces in government agencies, enterprises, and public institutions were opened for free to ease the parking pressure.

In some areas, local traffic officers prioritized assistance over penalties. Instead of fining tourists who parked in non-designated areas, they focused on helping visitors enjoy a smooth and worry-free travel experience.

Meanwhile, from Anhui to Gansu provinces, canteens in various government agencies, enterprises, and public institutions were opened to the public, offering tourists hearty meals at unbeatable prices.

In Hongcun, an ancient village in east China's Anhui Province, a five-dish set meal plus soup costs just 10 yuan (about 1.4 U.S. dollars). In Dunhuang, a key stop on the ancient Silk Road, travelers could enjoy a 20-yuan buffet meal.

While the affordable food provided a pleasant surprise for travelers, rich cultural experiences also met their needs. Dozens of museums extended their opening hours, added ticket slots, and suspended the usual Monday closures to ensure that no visitor was turned away from their cultural treasures.

During the five-day May Day holiday, museums across China recorded more than 60.49 million visits, setting a new record and marking a 17 percent increase year on year.

