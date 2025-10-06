Tourist destinations across China see surge in visitors during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:53, October 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2025 shows tourists enjoying a molten iron fireworks show at a scenic area in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery on bamboo rafts along the Lijiang River in Yangshuo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Liu Zheng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Hetou ancient street scenic area in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Tourists wait for boats at a pier on Miaodao islet in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists head to Miaodao islet by boat in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2025 shows tourists visiting an ancient town in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)

Children play with cats at a pet park in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 4, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit an ancient town in Zhenyuan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)

An actress performs for tourists on Hetou ancient street scenic area in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Children learn about cultural relics restoration techniques at Changsha Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 4, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2025 shows tourists at a scenic spot in Xinglong County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2025 shows people visiting Longji terrace in Longsheng County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Liu Zhenjun/Xinhua)

People visit a market at Cuihu Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xiyan)

People take selfies with a movie poster at a cinema in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 4, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy performance at an ocean park in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 4, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

People visit Hexia ancient town in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Tourists take bamboo rafts at a scenic area in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2025 shows tourists by the side of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People take pictures of exhibits displayed at Zhejiang Museum of Natural History in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Zhou Fangling/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2025 shows tourists enjoying view of sunflowers near Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)