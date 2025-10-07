We Are China

Eight-day holiday in China sees unprecedented people flows, consumption nationwide

Xinhua) 09:10, October 07, 2025

People watch a drone light show staged in celebration of China's National Day in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- As China's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays converge, the nation's cultural activities, bustling transport networks and innovative consumption scenes are painting a vivid picture of economic resilience and growth potential.

An aerial photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows performers in traditional costumes during a parade in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zheng Kaixia/Xinhua)

A tourist learns to draw mural patterns at a Dunhuang culture experience center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

A child plays with a drum in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy performance at an ocean park in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Children play with cats at a cat cafe in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Hongyadong scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 3, 2025. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Oct. 1, 2025 shows people visiting the Dashilan shopping area in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists watch a string puppetry show in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 1, 2025. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

A chef prepares dishes for tourists during a culinary competition at a morning-tea food culture festival in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors view cars displayed at an automobile consumption promotion event held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Chunyu)

Tourists visit the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Tourists buy handicrafts at a historical and cultural block of Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)