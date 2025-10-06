Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" premieres in Buenos Aires, Argentina
A boy points at a poster for the premiere of Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in a cinema in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" held its premiere in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
A promotional cutout and poster for the premiere of Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" are seen in a cinema in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" held its premiere in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
People arrives for the premiere of Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in a cinema in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" held its premiere in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
A ticket seller works at a box office for the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" in a cinema in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2025. Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" held its premiere in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
