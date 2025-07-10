English-language version of "Ne Zha 2" to hit overseas theaters

Xinhua) 08:40, July 10, 2025

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- An English-language version of "Ne Zha 2" will hit theaters across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in IMAX and 3D from Aug. 22, CMC Pictures said on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, "Ne Zha 2" is a milestone in modern animation -- merging emotionally resonant storytelling, mythological spectacle and cutting-edge visual artistry.

Co-released by A24 and CMC Pictures this time around, "Ne Zha 2" is already the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the fifth-highest-grossing film of any type ever released, and the highest-grossing non-English-language film ever made.

At the 2025 Shanghai International Film Festival, Enlight Media Chairman Wang Changtian estimated that the film's overseas box office would exceed 100 million U.S. dollars.

