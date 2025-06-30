"Ne Zha 2" to conclude China run with over 15 bln yuan box office: ticketing platform

Xinhua) 15:50, June 30, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" is set to conclude its theatrical run in the Chinese mainland by the end of Monday, having generated a total box office of 15.44 billion yuan (about 2.16 billion U.S. dollars) after smashing numerous records, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

