Home>>
"Ne Zha 2" to conclude China run with over 15 bln yuan box office: ticketing platform
(Xinhua) 15:50, June 30, 2025
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" is set to conclude its theatrical run in the Chinese mainland by the end of Monday, having generated a total box office of 15.44 billion yuan (about 2.16 billion U.S. dollars) after smashing numerous records, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Arabic-dubbed Chinese animation "Ne Zha 2" premiers in Riyadh
- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" premiered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Chinese blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" hits screens in Spain
- Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" premieres in Moscow, Russia
- Interview: Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 to strengthen cultural ties with Türkiye, says sector insider
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.