Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" premieres in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 09:17, May 27, 2025

A boy poses for a photo in front of a poster of "Ne Zha 2" after a media premiere in Moscow, Russia, May 25, 2025. Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" had a media premiere in Moscow on May 25, and will be officially released in Russia on May 29. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

People pose for a photo in front of a poster of "Ne Zha 2" after a media premiere in Moscow, Russia, May 25, 2025. Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" had a media premiere in Moscow on May 25, and will be officially released in Russia on May 29. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

