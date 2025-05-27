Home>>
Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" premieres in Moscow, Russia
(Xinhua) 09:17, May 27, 2025
A boy poses for a photo in front of a poster of "Ne Zha 2" after a media premiere in Moscow, Russia, May 25, 2025. Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" had a media premiere in Moscow on May 25, and will be officially released in Russia on May 29. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)
People pose for a photo in front of a poster of "Ne Zha 2" after a media premiere in Moscow, Russia, May 25, 2025. Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" had a media premiere in Moscow on May 25, and will be officially released in Russia on May 29. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Chinese town taps bamboo to fuel eco-friendly manufacturing
- 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair draws crowds with immersive exhibits
- Fireflies put on spectacular light show at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, SW China's Yunnan
- Company in Hefei, E China's Anhui builds "air expressway" to speed up delivery of goods, medical supplies
Related Stories
- Interview: Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 to strengthen cultural ties with Türkiye, says sector insider
- Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 to hit Turkish theaters
- Chinese studio confirms "Three-Body Problem" film, "Ne Zha 3" in development
- Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 premieres in Finland to warm welcome
- Interview: Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 debuts in Mongolia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.