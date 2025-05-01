Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 to hit Turkish theaters

Xinhua) 13:09, May 01, 2025

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Ne Zha 2, a legendary tale from ancient Chinese mythology brought to life through stunning animation, will premiere in at least 80 cinemas across Türkiye starting May 2, its distributor CGV Mars Distribution told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The film will be presented in Chinese with Turkish and English subtitles to cater to a wider audience.

Ne Zha 2 follows the journey of a rebellious young hero born with extraordinary powers who defies fate and societal rejection to forge his own destiny.

Onur Asa, general manager of CGV Mars Distribution, told Xinhua that the film's striking visuals and universal themes -- such as family, freedom, and self-transcendence -- are expected to resonate strongly with Turkish moviegoers.

According to Asa, the movie reintroduces Chinese mythological narratives through a modern cinematic lens, blending vibrant animation with fast-paced action to deliver an engaging experience for audiences of all ages.

"The visual storytelling and action-packed scenes transcend language barriers, allowing Turkish audiences to fully immerse themselves in the experience," he said, noting that the film offers a rare glimpse into the rich world of Chinese mythology.

