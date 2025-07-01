"Ne Zha 2" ends record-breaking China run with 2.13-bln-USD haul, but global journey continues

09:16, July 01, 2025 By Zhang Yunlong ( Xinhua

A girl views copies of hand-drawn posters of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" at an exhibition held in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- After shattering virtually every box office record in Chinese film history, "Ne Zha 2" will conclude its theatrical run on the Chinese mainland by the end of Monday.

According to ticketing platform Maoyan, the animated phenomenon has grossed 15.44 billion yuan -- or approximately 2.13 billion U.S. dollars -- with 324 million admissions, making it the most-watched and highest-grossing film ever in China.

While the film's domestic screenings draw to a close, its global rollout continues. Currently, its global box office sales total 15.91 billion yuan, or about 2.19 billion U.S. dollars, per Maoyan data.

The sequel to the 2019 hit "Ne Zha" has not only eclipsed its predecessor but also outperformed nearly every cinematic competitor -- domestic or foreign -- since its release on Jan. 29, during Chinese New Year.

"Ne Zha 2" now ranks among the five highest-grossing films of all time globally, along with "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Avatar: The Way of Water," and "Titanic." And it is the top-grossing animated feature in history, surpassing the likes of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" and Disney's 2019 remake of "The Lion King."

Combining mythological storytelling with cutting-edge animation and emotional nuance, "Ne Zha 2" has become a cultural phenomenon in China and, increasingly, abroad. In a recent investor update, production company Enlight Media said a newly produced English-dubbed version is expected to arrive in North American theaters this summer, and the film has already been screened in over 30 countries and regions -- primarily in its original Chinese audio with localized subtitles -- including more than a dozen in Europe.

A man walks past a screen showing a poster of the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 before a preview screening at the BFI IMAX theater in London, Britain, on March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association, called the film "a milestone for Chinese animation," saying that "it demonstrates the vitality of China's creative industries, the enduring appeal of its cultural heritage, and the global potential of its storytelling."

Indeed, what began as a retelling of a rebellious boy-god from Chinese mythology has blossomed into a contemporary saga that resonates across age groups and cultures. While rooted in ancient lore, the film explores modern themes such as destiny, social prejudice and identity, earning praise from both teenage fans seeking empowerment and older viewers drawn to its emotional catharsis.

"I believe that one day, new ideas, deeper meanings and new soul will emerge from the film, and the whole world will be able to appreciate it," said director Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi.

Technically, the film is a marvel, too. With nearly 2,000 special effects shots and the collaborative efforts of more than 130 animation studios, it draws a new high-water mark in Chinese animation.

At the 2025 Shanghai International Film Festival, Enlight Media chairman Wang Changtian estimated the film's overseas box office would exceed 100 million U.S. dollars -- a potential two-decade record for a Chinese film abroad.

Enlight Media has stated that merchandise related to "Ne Zha 2" now spans more than 30 categories and over 200 products, including blind boxes, plush toys, action figures, and more.

Girls take a selfie in front of a promotional display for the premiere of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)

The film's success has been a boon for China's theatrical sector. Largely driven by "Ne Zha 2," box office takings in the world's second-largest film market during the 2025 Spring Festival period surged to an all-time high.

A cinema in Wangjing in Beijing's Chaoyang District credited "Ne Zha 2" with generating 40 percent of its revenue over the past five months. "Without it, we might still be struggling to find our footing," the theater, which opened in mid-January, said in a WeChat post on Sunday.

"Ne Zha 2" may have concluded its domestic run, but its international trajectory is continuing. A second wave of overseas distribution for the film's English-language version is planned for the months ahead, though a specific release date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building up for a third installment in the movie series. In response to investor inquiries earlier this month, Enlight Media stated that "Ne Zha 3" will be held to even higher standards. "We will take great care to meet audience expectations," the company said.

As China redefines its cultural presence on the world stage, "Ne Zha 2" stands as both a commercial juggernaut and a symbol of creative ambition. "It's a miracle and a peak in Chinese cinema," said Chen Xuguang, director of the Institute of Film, Television, and Theatre at Peking University. "A record that may remain unbroken for a long time."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)