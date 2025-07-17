Chinese animation "Ne Zha 2" premieres in UAE

Xinhua) 10:16, July 17, 2025

DUBAI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" made its premiere in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday evening at Cinemacity in Dubai Mall, drawing nearly a hundred viewers including local cultural figures, social media influencers, and cinema lovers.

The 2.5-hour film, presented in Mandarin with both Arabic and English subtitles, captivated the audience with its rich visual artistry and fast-paced storyline.

"The movie really moved me," said Mohammad, a university student in Dubai. "It's more than just animation -- it's about family, responsibility, and growing up. Ne Zha might be a mythological figure, but his inner struggles and choices felt very real to me."

Nadia, a Lebanese mother who brought her children to the screening, described the experience as a cultural awakening.

"The animation was stunning and the pace kept my kids engaged throughout," she said. "But what really touched me was the emotional bond between Ne Zha and his parents. It shows how misunderstood children can still hold on to kindness and hope. I'm now eager to learn more about Chinese mythology."

"Ne Zha 2" is scheduled for a nationwide release across major cinemas in the UAE starting Thursday.

