Xizang sees steady growth in disability services

Xinhua) 11:45, October 03, 2025

LHASA, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has allocated a total of 690 million yuan (about 96.9 million U.S. dollars) to fund the subsidies for disabled people with low income and severely disabled individuals for the period from 2021 to 2025, according to local authorities.

The regional disabled persons' care and support center, which opened in 2021, now has 82 care beds and serves 75 individuals, providing 24-hour full-time boarding and comprehensive life-cycle care for severely disabled individuals in the region, said Xie Qing, an official with the regional disabled persons' federation.

As of early May 2025, the region had established a total of 393 boarding care beds. "The region has achieved county-level coverage of care and support institutions for the disabled, meeting the multi-level and diverse centralized care needs of severely disabled individuals," Xie said.

By the end of 2024, the region had seven special education schools, with 978 students enrolled, while 3,646 disabled students attended regular classes and 2,597 received home-based education services.

In recent years, the region has continuously improved its social security system and steadily created a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities, Xie added. A total of 21,237 people of working age with disability certificates have secured employment in the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)