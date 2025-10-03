Tibetan "Lingka" festival brings new vitality to cultural tourism in Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2025 shows tourists riding horses at a "Lingka" camping site in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. "Lingka" means "garden" in the Tibetan language. In Xizang, people follow a tradition of spending the "Lingka" time during which they camp out and have picnics in parks or suburbs. Nowadays, this traditional folk custom has developed into a new form of cultural tourism as well as a vibrant lifestyle.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2025 shows a view of a "Lingka" camping site in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Local residents drink highland barley wine at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Local residents watch a performance at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 13, 2025 shows people attending a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Actresses perform at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Local residents enjoy "Lingka" time at a "Lingka" camping site in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 27, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Tourists try an archery game at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Tourists guess lantern riddles at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2025 shows a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Local residents watch a performance at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Local residents and tourists take part in a tug-of-war game at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Actors perform at a "Lingka" festival in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 13, 2025.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
