Trump says U.S. weighing actions against drug cartels "coming by land" from Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Marine One upon his arrival at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 30, 2025. Trump said on Tuesday the White House is weighing actions to crack down on drug cartels "coming by land" from Venezuela. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House is weighing actions to crack down on drug cartels "coming by land" from Venezuela.

"Now we'll look at cartels," he told reporters as he left the White House. "We're going to look very seriously at cartels coming by land."

His remarks followed recent U.S. military strikes in international waters in the southern Caribbean, targeting boats that the White House alleged were transporting illicit drugs from Venezuela.

According to U.S. accounts, as many as 17 people aboard three vessels were killed in U.S. strikes this month.

The Trump administration has also deployed warships to the Caribbean. The New York Times reported Tuesday that the Pentagon has built up a force of more than 6,500 troops in the region.

While some cocaine leaves South America through Venezuela, the country is not a main source of U.S.-bound drugs, said the report, citing a 2020 report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

