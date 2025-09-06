Trump says not to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Xinhua) 13:58, September 06, 2025

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he would not attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this year, but planned to send Vice President JD Vance in his place.

He also said the United States will host next year's G20 at his golf club, Trump National Doral, near Miami.

"It's right next to the airport. It's the best location. It's beautiful," he told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that his family business "will not make any money on it."

During his first term in 2019, Trump abandoned a plan to use his Doral resort as the host site for the G7 summit in 2020, following bipartisan criticism that it could benefit him financially and violate the Constitution.

