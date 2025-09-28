Tibetan carpet injects new momentum into rural revitalization in China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 14:35, September 28, 2025

An employee walks past Tibetan carpets displayed at a workshop of Shengyuan carpet group in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 27, 2025. Tibetan carpet is a traditional handicraft on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau with a history of more than 1,000 years. The carpets are essential items for the nomadic people on the plateau to withstand the cold. The fine yak and sheep wool and the delicate weaving skills and patterns made the handmade products popular among overseas and domestic customers. Nowadays, Tibetan carpet has become an industry that injects new momentum into rural revitalization while preserving traditional skills. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An employee works on a Tibetan carpet at a workshop of Shengyuan carpet group in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 27, 2025. Tibetan carpet is a traditional handicraft on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau with a history of more than 1,000 years. The carpets are essential items for the nomadic people on the plateau to withstand the cold. The fine yak and sheep wool and the delicate weaving skills and patterns made the handmade products popular among overseas and domestic customers. Nowadays, Tibetan carpet has become an industry that injects new momentum into rural revitalization while preserving traditional skills. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

An employee works on a Tibetan carpet at a workshop of Shengyuan carpet group in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 27, 2025. Tibetan carpet is a traditional handicraft on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau with a history of more than 1,000 years. The carpets are essential items for the nomadic people on the plateau to withstand the cold. The fine yak and sheep wool and the delicate weaving skills and patterns made the handmade products popular among overseas and domestic customers. Nowadays, Tibetan carpet has become an industry that injects new momentum into rural revitalization while preserving traditional skills. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

An employee works on a Tibetan carpet at a workshop of Shengyuan carpet group in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 27, 2025. Tibetan carpet is a traditional handicraft on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau with a history of more than 1,000 years. The carpets are essential items for the nomadic people on the plateau to withstand the cold. The fine yak and sheep wool and the delicate weaving skills and patterns made the handmade products popular among overseas and domestic customers. Nowadays, Tibetan carpet has become an industry that injects new momentum into rural revitalization while preserving traditional skills. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

Employees work on a Tibetan carpet at a workshop of Shengyuan carpet group in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 27, 2025. Tibetan carpet is a traditional handicraft on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau with a history of more than 1,000 years. The carpets are essential items for the nomadic people on the plateau to withstand the cold. The fine yak and sheep wool and the delicate weaving skills and patterns made the handmade products popular among overseas and domestic customers. Nowadays, Tibetan carpet has become an industry that injects new momentum into rural revitalization while preserving traditional skills. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An employee works at a workshop making Tibetan carpets in Shengyuan carpet group in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 27, 2025. Tibetan carpet is a traditional handicraft on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau with a history of more than 1,000 years. The carpets are essential items for the nomadic people on the plateau to withstand the cold. The fine yak and sheep wool and the delicate weaving skills and patterns made the handmade products popular among overseas and domestic customers. Nowadays, Tibetan carpet has become an industry that injects new momentum into rural revitalization while preserving traditional skills. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)