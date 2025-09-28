Emerald Lake in Mangya, Qinghai Province

(People's Daily App) 13:39, September 28, 2025

Emerald Lake, located in Mangya, Qinghai Province, is a unique salt lake situated on a high plateau in western China. Sunlight reflects off its calm, crystalline waters, creating shifting shades of emerald that resemble fragments of jade scattered across the Earth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)