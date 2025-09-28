Home>>
Emerald Lake in Mangya, Qinghai Province
(People's Daily App) 13:39, September 28, 2025
Emerald Lake, located in Mangya, Qinghai Province, is a unique salt lake situated on a high plateau in western China. Sunlight reflects off its calm, crystalline waters, creating shifting shades of emerald that resemble fragments of jade scattered across the Earth.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Herders in Dulan County begin autumn-winter migration in China's Qinghai
- Naadam fair brings festivities to grasslands in NW China's Qinghai
- Serene, soul-soothing autumn views of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Qinghai
- A glimpse of spectacular Danxia wonders at Angsai Canyon in NW China's Qinghai
- Science in disguise: Robotic antelope roams with the herd in Hoh Xil
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.