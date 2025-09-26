Chinese Wu Opera staged in DR Congo capital

Xinhua) 20:55, September 26, 2025

KINSHASA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Classic pieces of the traditional Chinese Wu Opera were staged on Thursday in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), drawing an audience of about 800.

Hosted by the Chinese embassy in the African country, the captivating performance by more than 20 artists with the Zhejiang Wu Opera Troupe from China's eastern province of Zhejiang was held at the China-aided Central African Cultural and Arts Center in Kinshasa.

Present at the performance was Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, second vice president of the DRC Senate, who said the event offered the Congolese audience an opportunity to experience the unique charm of the traditional Chinese culture, enriched the DRC capital's cultural life, and served to increase the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

The Wu Opera, also known as the Jinhua Opera, originated during China's Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and remains popular in eastern China. It is a listed national intangible cultural heritage of China.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)