Dazhipo Qiong Opera cultural season begins in China's Hainan
People watch Qiong Opera in Dazhipo Town of Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The Dazhipo Qiong Opera cultural season was launched here and will last until mid-October this year. Qiong Opera, one of China's national intangible cultural heritages, has gained great popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
