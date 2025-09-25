China establishes full industrial chain for key intelligent connected vehicle technologies

September 25, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has set up a full industrial chain system for key intelligent connected vehicle technologies, covering smart cockpits, autonomous driving, and cloud-based connectivity and control, according to a report published in Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

During a press conference on the 2025 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference (WICV 2025) in Beijing, Guo Shougang, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the scale of China's intelligent connected vehicle industry has been rapidly expanding.

From January to July 2025, China sold 7.76 million new passenger cars equipped with Level-2 driving-assistance functions, achieving a penetration rate of 62.58 percent, while over 3 million vehicles were fitted with 5G and C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) technology, according to Guo.

China is fast-tracking the development of 20 pilot cities for "vehicle-road-cloud" integration, opening more than 35,000 kilometers of test and demonstration roads, he said.

The country will also speed up the development of urgently needed standards for combined driving-assistance systems, automated driving systems, and automatic emergency braking systems.

The Ministry of Transport will issue an action plan integrating AI with transportation and will work with the industry and wider society to build a comprehensive transport mega-model and accelerate the application of intelligent-agent technologies.

Intelligent connected vehicles, as the pivotal platform integrating automotive technology with AI, information and communication, cloud computing and big data, have become the strategic compass guiding the global auto industry's transformation.

Since 2018, the WICV has been held for seven consecutive times, with this year's edition scheduled from Oct. 16 to 18.

