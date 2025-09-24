China's top legislator meets U.S. congressional delegation

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Adam Smith in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Adam Smith in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that maintaining the sound, stable and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations is an expectation shared by the people of both countries and the world at large.

Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the fundamental principles for the development of China-U.S. ties, he said.

Calling on both sides to adhere to principles of rationality, objectivity and fairness, he expressed the hope that they will strengthen communication, seek common ground while reserving differences, and enhance mutual trust and dispel misgivings to inject greater stability into bilateral cooperation and the global economy.

The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive matter in China-U.S. relations, Zhao said, urging the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and handle the Taiwan question with caution.

China's NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges with the U.S. Congress to play a constructive role in boosting bilateral ties, Zhao said, welcoming more members of the U.S. Congress to visit China.

