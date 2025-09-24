More than 36,000 US youths visit China through exchange programs in 2 years

08:19, September 24, 2025 By Zou Shuo ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Students from China and the United States pair up to play pickleball at a middle school in Shenzhen, April 15, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

China has received more than 36,000 young people from the United States through exchange programs in the past two years, inspired by President Xi Jinping's "50,000 in Five Years" initiative, a senior education official said on Tuesday.

At a welcome dinner hosted by friendly organizations in the US in November 2023, President Xi proposed that China was ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years to increase interactions between the two peoples, especially between the youth.

Xiong Sihao, vice-minister of education, said at a news conference held by the State Council Information Office that more than 36,000 American young people have been inspired by the president's call and come to China for exchanges over the past two years.

For example, a US youth pickleball cultural exchange delegation from Maryland had forged unforgettable friendships with Chinese youths during the trip to China in April, Xiong added.

