Chinese vice premier calls for stable, sound, sustainable China-U.S. trade ties

Xinhua) 09:42, September 23, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Adam Smith in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday expressed the hope that the U.S. side will work with China to promote the stable, sound and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade ties.

When meeting with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Adam Smith in Beijing, He said phone talks between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state last week had provided strategic guidance for the stable development of bilateral ties in the next stage.

As the two countries have broad space for cooperation and extensive common interests, it is hoped that the U.S. side will engage in candid communication with China, and jointly build up mutual trust and dispel misgivings by following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, He said.

He called on members of the U.S. Congress to play a positive role in facilitating the shared development of both countries through opening up communication channels and helping enhance dialogues.

