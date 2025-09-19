China will never reach agreement at expense of principles, companies: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:11, September 19, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the country's position on the TikTok issue remains consistent and that China will never seek to reach any agreement at the expense of principles, the interests of companies, and international fairness and justice.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong made these remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a media query about TikTok.

"Regarding the TikTok issue, China's position remains consistent as it has always opposed the politicization, instrumentalization and weaponization of technology as well as economic and trade matters," He said.

He noted that China and U.S. economic and trade teams had held consultations on Sept. 14 and 15 local time in Madrid, Spain. Guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in their phone call, the two sides reached a basic framework agreement on resolving issues related to TikTok -- through cooperation, reducing investment barriers and promoting relevant economic and trade cooperation.

The Chinese government fully respects the willingness of enterprises and supports them in conducting equal commercial negotiations based on market principles, He said, adding that the government will review and approve matters related to TikTok in accordance with law -- including issues such as the export of technology and authorization of intellectual property rights.

The spokesperson called on the U.S. side to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment, in line with the consensus reached by both parties, for the continued operation of Chinese enterprises, including TikTok, in the United States -- thereby promoting stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)