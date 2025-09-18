China slams U.S. distortion of Taiwan-related WWII documents
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Unilateral distortion and misinterpretation of World War II documents by the United States cannot shake the abiding commitment of the international community to the one-China principle, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
Lin made the comment at a regular press briefing in response to a media query about remarks made by the U.S. State Department spokesperson that none of these documents, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, determined Taiwan's ultimate political status.
Noting that the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community, Lin urged the U.S. side to fully abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop manipulating the Taiwan question, conniving or supporting "Taiwan independence" in any form, and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs.
