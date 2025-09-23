China, U.S. are fully capable of achieving shared success and mutual prosperity

On Sept. 19, 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. During their talks, the two heads of state had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, and provided strategic guidance for the stable development of bilateral ties in the next stage. The conversation was pragmatic, positive and constructive.

Historical experience offers valuable insight into how major countries can coexist. During World War II, China and the United States fought side by side for peace and justice. The story of the Flying Tigers remains well-known in China, while the courage of Chinese soldiers and civilians in rescuing Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle and other U.S. airmen has left a lasting impression on the American public. Over the past eight decades, this friendship forged in adversity has been passed down through generations.

In today's complex global landscape, marked by economic uncertainty and geopolitical turbulence, China and the United States must draw upon the wisdom of their shared history, prioritize common and global interests, and strengthen cooperation. This is not only a historical responsibility but also a widely held expectation of the international community.

Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in steering China-U.S. relations. In recent months, under the guidance of important consensus reached between the two heads of state, economic and trade teams from both sides have held talks in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid, reaching a series of constructive understandings. These consultations, based on equality, respect, and reciprocity, have helped place China-U.S. economic and trade relations on a healthier, more stable, sustainable trajectory.

To ensure that both countries remain on course, it is essential to adhere to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, implement important consensuses, and uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

Developing a mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship requires long-term vision and a sustained commitment to cooperation. At the recent talks in Madrid, China and the United States reached a basic framework consensus on properly resolving TikTok-related issues. This progress illustrates that complex issues can be addressed through dialogue and consultation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

China's position on the TikTok issue is clear. The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question and is glad to see business negotiations in line with market rules and a solution that conforms to Chinese laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides. The U.S. side should, in turn, provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest in the country.

China has consistently emphasized that dialogue and consultation must be principled and that a cooperative atmosphere must be jointly nurtured and safeguarded. China's right to development must be respected, and its determination to protect its legitimate interests remains unwavering. Attempts to coerce China into unilateral concessions on matters of principle are neither realistic nor constructive. The U.S. side should refrain from imposing unilateral trade restrictions that could undermine the outcomes of prior consultations.

China and the United States are fully capable of achieving shared success and mutual prosperity, benefiting both nations and the world at large. Realizing this requires vision, responsibility, and reciprocal efforts. Strategic communication between the two heads of state has injected much-needed stability into bilateral relations. Moving forward, both sides should act on the important consensus reached by their leaders, demonstrate political foresight and historical responsibility, strengthen dialogue, build trust, manage differences, and deepen cooperation to keep China-U.S. relations on a sound and steady path.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

