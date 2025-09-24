Wang Yi meets US congressional delegation, says stabilizing trend in China-US relations should be cherished

Global Times) 08:51, September 24, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a US congressional delegation led by Representative Adam Smith in Beijing on September 23, 2025. Photo: Website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a US congressional delegation led by Representative Adam Smith in Beijing on Tuesday. Both sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on further strengthening communication and promoting the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relation, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Wang stated that this visit marks the first delegation of US House representatives to visit China since 2019, bringing with it the voices of both US political parties and the expectations of the American people regarding China-US relations, making it an ice-breaking journey.

It's hoped that this visit would help the US side accurately understand China, objectively recognize the Chinese side, rationally view differences, engage in friendly interactions, and actively explore cooperation, contributing to the real realization of stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations, ultimately finding the correct way for the two major countries to coexist on this planet, benefiting both nations and the world, said Wang, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Wang emphasized that the head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable guiding role in China-US relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have maintained contact and held three phone calls, which have set the tone and pointed the direction for improving and developing China-US relations, said Wang. Currently, there is a stabilizing trend in China-US relations, which is hard-won and should be cherished, said Wang.

"Your visit to China has indeed been a journey full of ups and downs, but good things take time, and it has also opened a window for China-US exchanges," said Wang. Understanding is the foundation for building trust, the starting point for exploring cooperation, and the driving force for creating a better future. China’s door is always open, and we welcome more US lawmakers to visit China for exchanges, said Wang.

Wang said that China and the US are partners, not rivals, and certainly not enemies. As two major countries, China and the US need to strengthen communication and dialogue, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, prevent confrontation and opposition, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation while shouldering the responsibilities of major countries, Wang said.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair; the fact that the mainland and Taiwan island both belong to one China has been true throughout history and reflects the real status quo in the Taiwan Straits. The US has a political commitment regarding the one-China principle. To maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, it is essential to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence," said Wang, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

