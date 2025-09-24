Home>>
China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations
(Xinhua) 11:16, September 24, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The number of 5G base stations in China has reached nearly 4.65 million by the end of August, official data showed Tuesday.
The figure accounted for 36.3 percent of the total number of mobile base stations nationwide, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Meanwhile, an increasing number of Chinese mobile users are adopting 5G services.
As of the end of August, the number of mobile phone users of the country's three major telecommunication enterprises and China Broadnet had reached about 1.82 billion, the data showed.
Among them, over 1.15 billion were 5G mobile phone users, a net increase of 140 million from the end of last year, accounting for 63.4 percent of total mobile phone users.
