Mobile World Congress 2025 kicks off with focus on AI, 5G

Xinhua) 08:48, March 04, 2025

People look at a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity.

The four-day event, hosted by the GSMA at the Fira Gran Via exhibition center, is themed "Converge, Connect, Create," emphasizing the fusion of mobile and AI-driven technologies.

Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, highlighted the rapid global adoption of 5G, noting that connections have reached 2 billion, making it the fastest-growing mobile generation to date. "Now it's time to stamp out the barriers and press the accelerator for growth," he said.

The GSMA also released its Mobile Economy Report 2025, which revealed that mobile technologies and services contributed 5.8 percent of global GDP in 2024, amounting to 6.5 trillion U.S. dollars. That figure is projected to reach 11 trillion dollars, or 8.4 percent of GDP, by 2030, driven by the expansion of 5G, IoT, and AI.

MWC 2025 has drawn more than 2,800 exhibitors and 1,200 speakers, with organizers expecting over 100,000 attendees. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations.

A visitor interacts with a robot hand during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People try on VR headsets during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A man takes photos of smartphones during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A visitor interacts with a robot hand during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Samsung's Project Moohan headsets are on display during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A man views a HUAWEI's tri-fold smartphone during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People watch a robotic dog during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)