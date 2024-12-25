Posters: China's 5G subscriptions hit a new milestone

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:30, December 25, 2024

China's 5G mobile phone subscriptions surpassed 1 billion by the end of November, marking a significant milestone in the world's leading telecom market, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

