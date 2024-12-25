Home>>
Posters: China's 5G subscriptions hit a new milestone
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:30, December 25, 2024
China's 5G mobile phone subscriptions surpassed 1 billion by the end of November, marking a significant milestone in the world's leading telecom market, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.