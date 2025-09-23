Unmanned technology spotlighted at 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei

Xinhua) 09:25, September 23, 2025

Visitors learn about a heavy lifter unmanned aircraft designed for air logistics during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors learn about an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors learn about the drone-based traffic management system of local traffic police department during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Children learn about an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

An autonomous sightseeing bus operates at Luogang park during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A visitor tries an unmanned flying motorcycle during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

An unmanned street sweeper operates during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors experience an autonomous sightseeing bus during the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2025. The ongoing 2025 World Manufacturing Convention showcases wide-ranging applications of unmanned technology. The all-space unmanned systems exhibition of the convention becomes a must-see attraction for visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

