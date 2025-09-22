China medical assistance teams serve 6.7 mln Moroccan patients in 50 yrs

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical assistance teams have provided medical services to 6.7 million Moroccan patients since 1975, according to an event marking the 50th anniversary of China dispatching medical teams to Morocco, held Saturday in Shanghai.

In September 1975, at the invitation of Morocco, the Chinese government started sending medical teams to work in the country. Over the past five decades, China has dispatched a total of 2,025 medical workers in 197 batches to Morocco.

Chinese teams donated medical equipment to local recipient hospitals, supported the establishment of standardized diagnosis and treatment procedures, and conducted training on technologies, thereby contributing to the enhancement of accessibility and sustainability of Moroccan medical services.

Li Juan, an official with the National Health Commission, said China is willing to deepen health cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

At the event site, a ceremony was held for the departure of the 198th batch of Chinese medical team aiding Morocco.

