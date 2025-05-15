Senior Chinese official visits Morocco

May 15, 2025

RABAT, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, has led a CPC delegation to visit Morocco from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of the country's political party National Rally of Independents (RNI).

During the visit, Li met with senior Moroccan officials, including Prime Minister and RNI President Aziz Akhannouch, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, and Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka, and held talks with leaders of other major Moroccan political parties.

Li said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Morocco relations have witnessed rapid growth and entered the best period in history, expressing China's willingness to work with Morocco to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, further consolidate mutual trust and cooperation, enhance mutual learning between civilizations, and jointly advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

He also called for promoting high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road to benefit the two countries and their peoples, and making bilateral cultural exchanges and cooperation a model for implementing the Global Civilization Initiative.

Additionally, Li remarked that the CPC is willing to deepen exchanges of experience in governance with friendly political parties in Morocco and to advance the development of the China-Morocco strategic partnership through inter-party channels.

The Moroccan side, for its part, said its government and leadership always attach great importance to developing relations with China and are willing to promote pragmatic cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, new energy, and investment, strengthen bilateral exchanges at all levels, and constantly enrich the connotation of the two countries' strategic partnership.

Moroccan political parties also expressed their willingness to hold in-depth dialogue with the CPC, strengthen exchanges of ideas and experience, and further promote bilateral ties.

