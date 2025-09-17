Moroccan FM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:50, September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita will visit China from Sept. 19 to 20, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

Bourita is visiting at the invitation of Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the spokesperson.

