Moroccan FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:50, September 17, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita will visit China from Sept. 19 to 20, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
Bourita is visiting at the invitation of Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the spokesperson.
