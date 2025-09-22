Chinese FM expounds China's views on current Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xinhua) 09:52, September 22, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday expounded China's views on the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict during talks with Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita in Beijing.

Noting that the international community should unite in the face of the current emergency situation, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said it is necessary to promote a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza with the greatest sense of urgency to alleviate the current humanitarian disaster. Countries that have a special influence on Israel should take their responsibilities earnestly, and the United Nations Security Council and humanitarian agencies should also fulfill their duties.

Wang said the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" must be truly implemented. Gaza and the West Bank are both inalienable territories of Palestine. Any post-war governance and reconstruction arrangements should respect the will of the Palestinian people and safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

Wang also stressed the necessity to firmly adhere to the two-state solution, pool more international consensus and form a more unified position. Wang called for supporting Palestine's full membership in the United Nations on the basis of recognizing the State of Palestine, seeking feasible paths to advancing the two-state solution, and rejecting any unilateral actions that erode the two-state solution.

The conflict has persisted for two years, causing unprecedented humanitarian disaster, Wang said, adding that China is deeply concerned and expresses deep regret.

Israel insists on moving forward with its plan to take over Gaza City and accelerates the encroachment on the territory of the West Bank, Wang said, adding that such actions seriously violate the norms of international law. These actions are not only of no benefit to building its own security, but also put the two-state solution at risk and directly undermine the stability of the Middle East region, Wang said.

History has repeatedly proven that security should be shared. No country can build its own security on the insecurity of other countries, Wang said.

Israel has the right to establish a state, and so does Palestine, Wang said, noting that there should be no double standards on this. The lives of the Israeli people and the lives of the Arab people are equally precious, and they all deserve respect and need care. Using violence to counter violence only creates and accumulates new hatred, Wang added.

China has always firmly supported the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights, and will remain committed to promoting a ceasefire and end of war in Gaza, and promoting the comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question at an early date based on relevant United Nations resolutions and the two-state solution.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)