China Eastern Airlines to launch direct Beijing-Muscat route

Xinhua) 10:35, September 19, 2025

MUSCAT, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines will launch a direct flight from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Muscat International Airport on Nov. 30, marking a major expansion of its route network in the Middle East, the airline announced Thursday.

The new route will strengthen direct connectivity between China and Oman, reducing travel time to less than 10 hours compared with more than 20 hours when transiting through other regional hubs, it said.

The carrier already flies to major Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. The addition of Muscat will expand its coverage from the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, further boosting its competitiveness and network presence in the region.

China Eastern Airlines said the new service demonstrated its continued commitment to the Middle East market, serving as a key enabler of deeper trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between China and Oman.

