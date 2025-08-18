Xinjiang launches direct air cargo route for fruits, vegetables to Dubai

Xinhua) 11:19, August 18, 2025

URUMQI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- An international air cargo route for fruits and vegetables was launched on Saturday from Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The inaugural cargo flight transported over 18 tonnes of produce from Xinjiang, including melons, tomato products, grapes and dried apples.

Previously, fruits and vegetables from Xinjiang were mainly transported to the Middle East by sea, land and rail, leading to long transit times and difficulties in maintaining freshness, according to Zhu Shiqiang, chairman of Xinjiang Fruit Industry Group.

"With the official launch of the route, fruits and vegetables from Xinjiang can now reach Dubai directly in about six hours," Zhu said.

"Xinjiang's fruits and vegetables are highly sought after by overseas consumers. As long as quality is ensured, air transport still holds considerable profit potential," Zhu added.

So far, Xinjiang's agricultural products have been exported to over 10 countries and regions, including Thailand, Kazakhstan and Russia. New air cargo routes for fruits and vegetables are also planned for Southeast Asia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Europe.

