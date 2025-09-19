China-ASEAN Expo debuts AI pavilion with some 1,200 tech products

People's Daily Online) 09:45, September 19, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) pavilion this week, featuring about 1,200 AI products from China and overseas, while ministers from the region discussed technology cooperation, organizers said.

China's first multi-scenario AI agent has been launched, while its application for the CAEXPO went live on Sept. 13.

The AI pavilion displays technology achievements from several ASEAN countries, with more than 70 overseas procurement groups confirming participation.

