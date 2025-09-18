Home>>
Inside Nanning-Zhongguancun: 'Innovation' in China-ASEAN Cooperation
(Global Times) 17:01, September 18, 2025
As the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, being held in Nanning, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlights AI cooperation, Global Times reporters visited the Nanning-Zhongguancun Innovation Demonstration Base, which focuses on high-tech cooperation with ASEAN, to explore the vast potential of China-ASEAN collaboration in AI innovation and beyond. Check it out.
