Smart Future: Exploring the AI Pavilion at CAEXPO
(Global Times) 16:59, September 18, 2025
Global Times reporter explored the first-ever AI pavilion at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, where nearly 200 high-tech firms showcased around 1,200 products. From smart glasses with real-time translation functions to brain-computer interface devices improving healthcare, the pavilion highlighted how AI is reshaping industries and fueling China-ASEAN digital cooperation...
