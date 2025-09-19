Hungarian athletes hail Chengdu World Games experience

Xinhua) 09:37, September 19, 2025

Gabor Schmidt, Deputy State Secretary for Sports Administration and Development talks during a summary ceremony for World Games Chengdu 2025 participants in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian athletes and officials hailed their experiences at the Chengdu 2025 World Games during a ceremony on Thursday in Budapest, highlighting both sporting achievements and cultural impressions.

Gabor Schmidt, Deputy State Secretary for Sports Administration and Development, commended the event's organization.

"It was fantastic to be in Chengdu. The hosts in China organized an exceptional event. The venues and services were of high standard. It is important to emphasize that the event focused entirely on the athletes," Schmidt told Xinhua.

At the Chengdu World Games, more than 4,000 athletes from 110 countries and regions competed across 34 sports, 60 disciplines, and 256 events. Host China led the medal count with 36 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals, followed by Germany and Ukraine. Hungary ranked seventh, securing 11 gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals.

Schmidt expressed satisfaction with Hungary's performance. "Our goal was to win ten gold medals and rank among the top ten nations. We achieved that. Many athletes performed well, notably the team success in aerobic gymnastics as well as in individual events. The Hungarian team showed great diversity and strength," he added.

On bilateral relations, Schmidt noted, "Sports diplomacy between our two countries is robust, with extensive cooperation. As President of the National Kayak-Canoe Federation, I can attest to strong collaboration with China in this sport. We plan to visit Chengdu in November for an international event."

Gong Tao, China's ambassador to Hungary, echoed Schmidt's sentiments. "Sports serve as a broad bridge connecting the world. Young people are the future and ambassadors of China-Hungary friendship," he said.

Hungary's Andrea Busa, women's 70kg point fighting kickboxing champion, described her two weeks in Chengdu as "a great experience".

"We visited many places, and the panda, which was my favorite activity besides competing. I would like to return to China and visit the pandas again if possible," she told Xinhua.

Busa also announced her retirement after a 25-year career. "This was my final competition. I am grateful to conclude my career at the World Games with a gold medal," she said.

Balazs Farkas, men's squash singles silver medalist, described his season as rewarding. "I am very satisfied with my performance from start to finish. The result pleased me greatly," he said.

He praised Chengdu's organization, food and atmosphere. "Everything was very clean, and the food was excellent. I enjoyed every moment and look forward to returning."

With squash to feature as a new event at the 2028 Olympic Games, the 28-year-old has his sights set on competing at Los Angeles.

"I aim to qualify for the Olympic Games and will do my best to participate," Farkas said.

Balazs Farkas, men's squash silver medalist at World Games 2025 talks during a summary ceremony for World Games Chengdu 2025 participants in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Andrea Busa, kickboxing point fight gold medalist at World Games 2025 talks during a summary ceremony for World Games Chengdu 2025 participants in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

