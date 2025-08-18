China dominates speed climbing relay with double gold sweep at World Games 2025

(People's Daily App) 14:46, August 18, 2025

On August 16 at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China secured a stunning double victory in the sport climbing speed relay. Chu Shouhong and Long Jianguo powered their way to the men's title, while Deng Lijuan and Zhou Yafei delivered a flawless performance to clinch gold in the women's event.

