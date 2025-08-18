The World Games 2025 concludes in SW China's Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 16:45, August 18, 2025

Fireworks are seen during the closing ceremony of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

The 12th edition of The World Games closed on Sunday night in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2025 shows the athletes during the closing ceremony of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Lei)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2025 shows the International World Games Association (IWGA) Flag Handover Ceremony at the closing ceremony of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Representatives of the host city of The World Games 2029 send invitations to the world during the closing ceremony of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2025 shows the ceremony of extinguishing the main cauldron during the closing ceremony of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

