Beyond the arena: Everyday heroes at World Games

(People's Daily App) 14:10, August 18, 2025

By day they're nurses, scientists and teachers. But at the Chengdu 2025 World Games, they step into another role: athletes chasing glory. Follow People's Daily and witness sports transcend boundaries and unite strangers.

(Produced by Fan Liuyi and Lu Dong, interns Huang Shiyuan and Zheng Yuchen)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)