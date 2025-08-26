Niche sports step into the spotlight

Chinese and Portuguese athletes compete in a mixed korfball preliminary Group A match, Aug. 9, 2025. (People's Daily/Jiang Yushi)

On August 14, the Drone Racing competition kicked off at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, during The World Games 2025. Known as the "aerial F1," this futuristic sport is rapidly gaining popularity, especially among young athletes.

Representing China were three students from Guangzhou No. 2 High School in south China's Guangdong province: Li Tianxing, He Yutong, and Huang Yueqi. At just 13, Li Tianxing was the youngest competitor on the team.

China was among the first to establish drone racing training programs and now ranks among the world's leaders, with campuses serving as important incubators of talent. "Many primary and secondary schools in Guangzhou now have drone racing teams," said Li Xidong, head coach of the Chinese national squad.

"All three Chinese athletes have competed in major international events, including the Drone Racing World Cup and the World Drone Racing Championship. They represent the future of drone sports in China," Li Xidong added.

The opening ceremony of The World Games 2025 is held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, Aug. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Jiang Yushi)

Student athletes are the defining feature of China's delegation to The World Games Chinese delegation. In sports like flying disc, korfball, and lacrosse, university-level competitors make up a significant proportion, with many non-Olympic sports taking root on college campuses.

On August 12, the korfball tournament concluded with the Chinese team finishing eighth. The team was formed at Zhengzhou University in Henan province, one of the first Chinese institutions to establish a university korfball squad. National coach Ma Xiangcheng introduced the sport to campus, where it has since grown into the backbone of the national team.

"Korfball is easy to pick up. It has similarities to basketball while retaining unique features. We hope The World Games will inspire more people to try it," Ma said.

The Chinese flying disc team also began its games on August 12. Team member Zhou Anqi, who works full-time, took leave from her job to compete. "I usually train on weekends. It's tough, but stepping onto the field makes all the effort worthwhile," she said.

Licensed merchandise of The World Games 2025 are sold at a franchise store in Jinjiang district, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, July 25, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wen Rui)

This year, China entered 12 sports at The World Games for the first time, including canoe polo, a hybrid sometimes described as "basketball in kayaks." The Chinese women's canoe polo team, coached by Xu Haiwei, fielded seven athletes from the same Shanghai club. The youngest was only 17. While they possessed strong paddling skills, Xu noted that they still need more experience in international competition.

"This marks a milestone for canoe polo's development in China," Xu said, adding that The World Games has planted the seeds of this niche sport.

China's flag football team also made its world-stage debut in Chengdu, reflecting how this non-contact version of American football has already taken root on campuses and in community clubs. In Chengdu alone, more than 20 and nearly 10,000 enthusiasts regularly play the sport.

Through The World Games in Chengdu, a wide array of non-Olympic and emerging sports have showcased their appeal, bringing athletes trained in schools and communities onto the global stage. As these sports move beyond niche status, China is exploring new ways to cultivate talent and broaden participation.

