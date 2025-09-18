China commemorates start of war against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 14:20, September 18, 2025

A ceremony to commemorate the September 18 Incident is held at the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2025. Sirens wailed and a bell tolled in northeast China on Thursday to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the September 18 Incident, which marked the start of China's war of resistance against Japanese aggression. Hundreds of people, including veterans and their relatives, gathered on the square of the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang to honor those who fought in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

SHENYANG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Sirens wailed and a bell tolled in northeast China on Thursday to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the September 18 Incident, which marked the start of China's war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

Hundreds of people, including veterans and their relatives, gathered on the square of the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province, to honor those who fought in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

At exactly 9:18 a.m., 14 representatives from various sectors struck a huge bell 14 times, symbolizing the 14 years of bitter struggle against Japanese invaders.

Across the city, three minutes of air-raid sirens and vehicle horns echoed, as pedestrians stood still in silent tribute.

Since 1995, Shenyang has sounded the air-raid alarm every year to commemorate the September 18 Incident.

On Sept. 18, 1931, Japanese troops blew up a section of railway under their control near Shenyang and accused Chinese troops of sabotage as a pretext for their attack later that night against barracks near Shenyang, starting the premeditated invasion of China.

