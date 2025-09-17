Film exposing Japan's WWII atrocities premieres in China's Harbin

Xinhua) 15:12, September 17, 2025

HARBIN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, held its world premiere on Wednesday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, where the notorious Japanese germ warfare unit was once based, exposing the atrocities committed by Japanese invading forces in China.

It tells the story of Wang Yongzhang, a local vendor, and others imprisoned in the "special prison" of Unit 731, where they were lured by false promises of freedom in return for cooperating with supposed health checks and disease prevention research, only to become victims of horrific medical experiments, including frostbite tests, gas exposure and vivisection.

Unit 731, a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base, was established in Pingfang District of Harbin, and served as the nerve center for Japanese biological warfare in China and Southeast Asia during World War II.

